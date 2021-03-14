EVMs selected for nine segments in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

14 March 2021 09:26 IST

Each constituency allotted 20% more ballot units

The first-round randomisation of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail Machines (VVPAT) for the Assembly election in Kottayam district was held on Saturday.

A total of 2,887 ballot units, control units and 3,128 VVPAT machines were selected for the nine Assembly constituencies through the EVM Management System, a web application by the Central Election Commission. Each constituency has been allotted an additional 20% of the actual ballot units and control units required, besides an additional 30% of the VVPAT machines.

Second phase

After the randomised machines and those set aside for training, as many as 462 ballot units, 164 control units and 170 VVPAT machines are left with the election authorities. The second phase of randomisation, which will determine the machines for each polling booth, will take place later.

The randomisation process was held in the presence of District Collector M. Anjana. The representatives of the various political parties and the election returning officers were present.

As many as 218 sector officers have been deployed in 181 sectors in the nine Assembly constituencies to oversee the conduct of the election in Kottayam. With 30 officers, Pala accounts for the highest number of sectoral officers while Kottayam, which has 20 officers, has the lowest number.

According to officials, each sector covers four to 17 polling stations. The sectoral officers will visit the polling stations on the eve of the polling day and on the polling day and report the status to the returning officer.