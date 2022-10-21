Evidence collection in Elanthoor human sacrifice case ends

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 21, 2022 22:11 IST

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the suspected human sacrifice on Saturday wrapped up the evidence collection with the accused in the case.

Mohammed Shafi aka Rasheed and Bhagaval Singh, the first and second accused in the case, were taken to the latter’s house in Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta where the murders had allegedly taken place. Rosli, 49, and Padmam, 52, were murdered in suspected human sacrifices in July and September respectively.

The investigation team was accompanied by scientific experts and police surgeons who had performed the autopsy of the bodies of the victims. During the course of evidence collection the crime was reportedly re-enacted using dummies. Forensic experts examined the house and surrounding campus where the dead bodies hacked into pieces were found buried. A septic tank in the compound was also reportedly examined.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem of the bodies of the victims has also been completed.

The police will not seek an extension of the custody of the accused as they remain confident of the evidence collected so far.

