‘Every govt official should be human rights defender’

08 November 2021 22:00 IST

K. Baijunath, judicial member of the State Human Rights Commission, said here on Monday that the aim of all laws was to protect human rights and every government official should be a defener of human rights.

He was speaking after inaugurating an awareness programme organised jointly by the State Human Rights Commission and Kannur District Police for police officers at the City Police Hall here.

Complaints against police officers could end if they treated properly those who came before them with complaints.

He said that all laws were subject to abuse. Police stations should be places where anyone could approach for help and they should be centres of human rights protection.

Mr. Baijunath said the police should never be violators of human rights. The police had the power only to investigate and prevent crime. Only the courts had the power to punish.

“We need to make the next generation aware of what human rights are and they need to have the wisdom not to break the law,” he said.

Everyone should have the mindset not to violate others’ rights, Mr. Baijunath said. District Police Chief R. Ilango addressed the gathering. Rural SP Navneet Sharma presided over the event. Additional SP Prince Abraham and others also spoke.