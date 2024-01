January 11, 2024 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - Kozhikode

Celebrating half a century of Hariharan’s Ghazal life, the singer’s friends in Kozhikode is organising an event named ‘Be Misaal’ at the Calicut Trade Centre in Kozhikode on January 25 at 6.30 p.m.

After Kozhikode, the event will be held in Kochi, Bengaluru, Dubai, Bahrain, and Qatar. Besides Hariharan, several noted singers and musicians are expected to be part of the event, says a press release.

