Event in support of survivor in actor rape case to be held in Kozhikode

Initiative aims to send a message that society is vigilant about the case’s progress

A group of women’s organisations in Kozhikode will be organising ‘Nammal Athijeevithkkoppam’ (We are with the survivor), an event offering solidarity to the survivor in the actor rape case, at Kozhikode Town Hall on July 6. Mayor Beena Philip will be the guest of honour in the event intended to send out a message that the civic society is vigilant about the progress of the case so that the survivor gets justice.

“We have seen the plight of several sexual abuse cases involving high-profile persons in the State, and the survivors did not get justice in any of them. From the way the actor rape case is progressing, it may have the same plight as the previous ones, if we did not stay alert,” said K. Ajitha, President of Anweshi Women’s Counselling Centre, one of the organisers of the event.

“The actor rape case faced several hurdles incuding change of investigating officers at crucial points and efforts to discourage further investigation into the case. The attitude of the trial court judge is also questionable”, Ms. Ajitha alleged, adding that the case was one of a kind and that the survivor who showed enough courage to fight from the front, deserved justice. She said that the event is also an effort to offer solidarity to all the survivors in similar cases.

The event is organised by women’s organisations such as Anweshi, Penkoottu, Vanaja Women’s Collective, Wings Kerala, Pennakam, Balusseri and Punarjani Women advocates’ collective. Several non-woman organisations such as Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishat and Manjadikkuru have come up in support of the event. Besides, Women in Cinema Collective is also actively involved in the initiative.