Even the dead cannot escape floods in Kuttanad

July 14, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

After a 47-year-old man from Veeyapuram died on July 5 after he met with an accident at Edathua, his grieving family had to wait till July 13 to cremate the body as his house got inundated in floodwaters.

Around the same time, another family from Thalavady had to build a temporary platform with bricks in their flooded courtyard for cremating a loved one. There was also an instance of the final rites of a person held on a bridge earlier this week.

Recurring floods in low-lying Kuttanad and upper Kuttanad are causing further agony for bereaved families as submerged surroundings, crematoriums and graveyards are making it impossible to accord departed souls a respectful funeral.

In recent years, flooding forced several families to delay the funeral of their loved ones, some up to two weeks, after funeral sites got submerged. Residents, especially low-income families, find it difficult to keep bodies in a morgue for an extended period waiting for floodwaters to recede to conduct the funeral.

Portable LPG crematoriums and above-ground burial vaults constructed in layers have come in handy in less severe flood situations. However, with climate change exacerbating the frequency and intensity of flood events in the region, demand for setting up public crematoriums/ burial vaults in easily accessible areas that are not prone to frequent floodings is getting shriller.

The funeral site at Munduthodu paddy polder at Edathua housing crematorium and vaults is used by some two dozen religious groups. However, reaching there during a flood is almost impossible.

“The entire area got marooned in the recent flood. It is difficult to take bodies there even on a boat during flooding. The crematorium can be accessed during floods by constructing a small bridge and increasing the height of the pathway leading to the site. Though representations have been made to the State government and district administration, no measures have been taken yet,” says P.C. Joseph, ward member, Edathua grama panchayat.

Thomas K. Thomas, MLA, says the height of several funeral sites in the region has been increased by respective religious groups following the 2018 deluge.

“It is important to give loved ones a respectful send-off. I am collecting details of crematoriums/ cemeteries in the region. Those needed attention will be provided necessary assistance. I have taken up the issues concerning the funeral site at Edathua with the Chief Minister. Funds will be sanctioned soon for carrying out the work,” Mr. Thomas says.