‘Even pro-RSS BMS unhappy with Central government’

December 14, 2022 09:17 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

Even the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-controlled Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) is unhappy with the anti-labour policies of the Union government, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) State general secretary Elamaram Kareem has said.

Opening a seminar on the ‘Relevance of trade union unity’ here on Wednesday, he said that the Centre was not being able to frame Rules for the four new labour codes because of opposition raised by the BMS. “When we asked the Union Labour Minister why the official notification for the framing of the Rules were not out as yet, he said let the States do it first. Actually, the Centre is not doing it because of the resistance put up by the BMS,” Mr. Kareem claimed. He said that the BMS had also written a letter to the Prime Minister expressing dismay at the policies of the Union government.

However, Mr. Kareem pointed out that the pro-RSS trade union was not cooperating with the joint platform formed by various trade unions that has been organising agitations against the Centre.

The Rajya Sabha MP alleged that the BJP was ruling the country by forming a nexus with the corporates. Though the people were hard hit by unemployment, poverty, and price rise, an uprising was not happening. “This is because the government is resorting to communal agenda to divide farmers, labourers, and the other sections of the working class. When communal feelings are aroused, the people tend to forget other problems,” he added.

The seminar was organised ahead of the CITU’s State conference to be held in the city from December 17. C.P. Murali, State secretary, All-India Trade Union Congress, R. Chandrasekharan, State president, Indian National Trade Union Congress, and Ahamed Kutty Unnikulam, national president, Swathanthra Thozhilali Union, were present.