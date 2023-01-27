ADVERTISEMENT

Even a fairy tale is deeply political, says Arundhati Roy

January 27, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KOCHI 

‘What happens to others, if we allow it to be normalised, is going to happen to us as well’

The Hindu Bureau

Writer Arundhati Roy at Sacred Heart College, Thevara, Kochi, on Friday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

In a two-hour session at Sacred Heart College, Thevara, on Friday in which her writing, politics, and the concerns that permeate them were discussed, writer Arundhati Roy said that every single piece of writing, even a fairy tale, remained deeply political. 

“Ours is a caste-based society in which hierarchical structures have long existed and therefore, what we prioritise, what we see, unsee, edit out, and the like are deeply political,” the writer said during a conversation with veteran journalist Venkitesh Ramakrishnan at the Subhi Tresa Memorial seminar organised by the English department of the college.  

The conversation veered around her works of fiction, non-fiction, and views on contemporary Indian society and was punctuated with readings from The Ministry of Utmost Happiness and Azadi, although there was a fair share of queries about The God of Small Things as well.  

On the storm brewing around the BBC documentary on Gujarat of 2002, the writer used the popular phrase from the time of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA): ‘Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega’ (everything will be remembered) and went on to read from the episodes of anti-Muslim pogrom as narrated in The Ministry of Utmost Happiness.   

Ms. Roy also spoke about the way a large section of the mainstream media had become an organ of fascism. Caste, she said, was a form of fascism. When the people of Aymanam were all praise for her winning the Booker and accolades for The God of Small Things, they carefully sidestepped the central question of ‘caste’ in the novel.   

If The God of Small Things was a building, The Ministry of Utmost Happiness was a city, with numerous bylanes, dark avenues, ignored spaces, and the like. Ms. Roy said she, being an architect by training, was a visual person and had begun both her novels from images that came to her mind.  

She said it is important for everyone, more so for Kerala society that tends to be very smug, to understand what is happening in north India and “realise that what happens to others, if we allow it to be normalised, is going to happen to us as well.”

Father Jose John, college principal, spoke.

