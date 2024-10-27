Ettumanur temple to get new masterplan

The Ettumanur Mahadeva Temple in Kottayam, a prominent pilgrimage spot in central Travancore and a key stopover for Sabarimala pilgrims, is all set to undergo a major redevelopment with the authorities kickstarting works on a new master plan.

This master plan, according to officials with the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), aims to enhance the temple’s infrastructure and facilities to better accommodate the large number of devotees, especially during the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage season. The plan will be finalised after seeking inputs from various stakeholders including elected representatives, the temple advisory committee, and leaders from temple-affiliated organisations.

According to Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan, the new master plan will build upon the previous one prepared over fifteen years ago. “The master plan will be implemented to highlight the magnificence and grandeur of this centuries-old temple,” he said.

Preparations have already begun, including constructing a gate tower at the temple’s eastern entrance, with plans to build a matching gate complex on the western side. Work orders have been issued to renovate the Ootupura (dining hall) and the wedding hall, while are also afoot to upgrade the temple auditorium as well.

Efforts are also being made to restore and conserve the exquisite murals that adorn the temple walls. A fund of ₹50 lakh has been allocated for this project, initiated with the help of the Vasthuvidya Gurukulam at Aranmula.

Other key projects in the proposed master plan include a multi-level parking complex, an amenity centre for temple staff, and accommodation facilities for Sabarimala pilgrims. The plan, to be prepared by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society also envisions utilising the government land adjacent to the temple’s premises for expansion.