Ettumanur remains a bone of contention

KOTTAYAM

10 March 2021 20:25 IST

Attempts by the United Democratic Front (UDF) to wrap up seat-sharing talks appears to have suffered a setback following protests over the decision to allot the Ettumanur seat to the Kerala Congress faction led by P.J. Joseph.

Official sources said protests within the rank and file of the Congress party had forced the UDF leadership to do a rethink on the decision. Accordingly, the issue has been featured as a special case in the discussions of the State Congress leadership with the party high command in New Delhi.

Earlier, the Congress had planned to field Mahila Congress State president Lathika Subhash from the Assembly segment. The party, however, withdrew its claim over the seat, vacated with the exit of the Kerala Congress (M) from the coalition, after the P.J. Joseph faction stuck firm on his demand for at least three seats in Kottayam district. Accordingly, it was allotted Changanassery, Kaduthuruthy and Ettumanur. The decision, however, had drawn sharp protests from Congress workers, who even laid siege to the District Congress Committee office in Kottayam as a mark of protest.

Adding to the coalition’s woes, the move also triggered an internal squabbling within the Joseph group with at least three leaders — Saji Manjakadambil, Prince Luckose and Michael James — staking claim for the party ticket.

Sources said the Congress was now actively considering taking back the seat and allot another seat to the Joseph faction. “Ms. Subhash who has represented Ettumanur in the Kottayam District Council for three terms on a trot, still stands a good chance to get the ticket,” said a top UDF leader.

According to him, the Joseph group is pressing for at least two seats, Muvattupuzha and Poonjar, instead of Ettumanur. “The Congress, however, is unlikely to hand over Muvattupuzha as the party has already prepared a list of probables for the seat, which features the names of some top leaders. It, however, may consider giving up Poonjar for the time being,” he added.