Ettumanur-Chingavanam doubling gets a boost

The government has finally initiated steps to acquire 3.5 hectares for doubling the 18-km corridor from Ettumanur to Chingavanam, with Railways mounting pressure to complete the long-pending doubling of the Thiruvananthapuram- Mangaluru Junction rail line via Kottayam.

A Deputy Collector, Land Acquisition, has been posted exclusively to expedite land acquisition and formal orders has been issued by the Revenue Department.

The posting of the other personnel needed for the land acquisition unit is also expected soon.

The 3.5 hectares is for doubling of the Ettumanur-Kottayam and the Kottayam-Chingavanam stretches. Railways had taken up the delay on the part of the State at the highest level as ₹90 crore had been deposited with the State in 2017 as the cost of land acquisition for the corridor.

Positive sign

“Many hurdles have to be crossed before the State hands over the land to Railways for the construction wing to commence work. The posting of the Deputy Collector from the government side is a positive sign,” a railway official said.

The State could not honour the commitment given to Railways that it will handover the land in January and May last year.

Construction wing officials say they need at least two years to complete doubling works on the 18-km once the land is handed over. Besides laying the second line and taking up ancillary works, as many as five bridges have to be constructed on the two stretches.

The corridor is the last to be taken up for doubling on the 114 km from Kayamkulam to Ernakulam Junction.