Ettumanoor railway station to get major facelift

September 11, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The plans to develop the Ettumanoor Railway station has received a major boost with the authorities kick starting development works worth ₹4.5 crores here under the Amrit Bharat scheme.

At a meeting convened here on Monday, Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, put forward various proposals before the Divisional Railway Manager S.M. Sharma towards modernising the station.

As part of the first phase, the MP has demanded improving the quality of platforms, increasing the length of platform roofs, installing digital display boards, rebuilding the roads from Athirampuzha and Neendoor to the railway station. Other key demands included installation of adequate lights on the approach road and parking area, provision for rest room, public address system, stalls and GIS clock facilities on the platform.

He also suggested construction of a second foot overbridge to connect the platforms on the north side of the station, along with lifts and escalators. The MP directed that a new parking area should be set up near the old station building and a subway should be constructed connecting the two sides of the Neendoor road.

The railway authorities assured that these facilities would be implemented in two phases

