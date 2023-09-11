HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Ettumanoor railway station to get major facelift

September 11, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The plans to develop the Ettumanoor Railway station has received a major boost with the authorities kick starting development works worth ₹4.5 crores here under the Amrit Bharat scheme.

At a meeting convened here on Monday, Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, put forward various proposals before the Divisional Railway Manager S.M. Sharma towards modernising the station.

As part of the first phase, the MP has demanded improving the quality of platforms, increasing the length of platform roofs, installing digital display boards, rebuilding the roads from Athirampuzha and Neendoor to the railway station. Other key demands included installation of adequate lights on the approach road and parking area, provision for rest room, public address system, stalls and GIS clock facilities on the platform.

He also suggested construction of a second foot overbridge to connect the platforms on the north side of the station, along with lifts and escalators. The MP directed that a new parking area should be set up near the old station building and a subway should be constructed connecting the two sides of the Neendoor road.

The railway authorities assured that these facilities would be implemented in two phases

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.