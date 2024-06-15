ADVERTISEMENT

Etihad Airways to start new service from Thiruvananthapuram to Abu Dhabi on June 15

Updated - June 15, 2024 12:39 pm IST

Published - June 15, 2024 11:23 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The flight (EY 264/265) arriving at Thiruvananthapuram at 3.10 a.m. will depart for Abu Dhabi at 4.10 a.m., said the release.

The Hindu Bureau

Etihad Airways to start a new service on the Thiruvananthapuram-Abu Dhabi route from June 15.

One more international flight service will be launched from the Thiruvananthapuram international airport soon. Etihad Airways will start a new service on the Thiruvananthapuram-Abu Dhabi route from June 15, said a release form the airport here on Friday.  

With the new service five days a week, the flight (EY 262/263) from Abu Dhabi will arrive at Thiruvananthapuram at 8.10 p.m. and return at 9.40 p.m. This is Etihad’s second service on the Thiruvananthapuram-Abu Dhabi sector. There is a change in the existing service timings from June 15.

The flight (EY 264/265) arriving at Thiruvananthapuram at 3.10 a.m. will depart for Abu Dhabi at 4.10 a.m., said the release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US