Etihad Airways to start new service from Thiruvananthapuram to Abu Dhabi on June 15

One more international flight service will be launched from the Thiruvananthapuram international airport soon. Etihad Airways will start a new service on the Thiruvananthapuram-Abu Dhabi route from June 15, said a release form the airport here on Friday.

With the new service five days a week, the flight (EY 262/263) from Abu Dhabi will arrive at Thiruvananthapuram at 8.10 p.m. and return at 9.40 p.m. This is Etihad’s second service on the Thiruvananthapuram-Abu Dhabi sector. There is a change in the existing service timings from June 15.

The flight (EY 264/265) arriving at Thiruvananthapuram at 3.10 a.m. will depart for Abu Dhabi at 4.10 a.m., said the release.

