Etihad Airways to start new service from Thiruvananthapuram to Abu Dhabi on June 15

Published - June 15, 2024 11:23 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

One more international flight service will be launched from the Thiruvananthapuram international airport soon. Etihad Airways will start a new service on the Thiruvananthapuram-Abu Dhabi route from June 15, said a release form the airport here on Friday.  

With the new service five days a week, the flight (EY 262/263) from Abu Dhabi will arrive at Thiruvananthapuram at 8.10 p.m. and return at 9.40 p.m. This is Etihad’s second service on the Thiruvananthapuram-Abu Dhabi sector. There is a change in the existing service timings from June 15.

The flight (EY 264/265) arriving at Thiruvananthapuram at 3.10 a.m. will depart for Abu Dhabi at 4.10 a.m., said the release.

