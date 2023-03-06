Ethno-veterinary medicines can reduce cattle treatment cost sharply: NDDB chairman

March 06, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Popularisation of ethno-veterinary medicines has helped substantially reduce antibiotic use in the dairy sector by almost 84% and resulted in sharp reduction of the overall cattle treatment cost, National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) Chairman Meenesh C. Shah has said.

Mr. Shah, also director board member of the National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India (NCDFI), was speaking at a function at the headquarters of the Malabar Regional Co-operative Milk Producers Union (MRCMPU) here on Sunday. The board members of the NCDFI, the country’s apex organisation for dairy cooperatives, are on a visit to the MRCMPU, the northern regional union of Milma.

Mr. Shah said ethno-veterinary medicines launched by the Malabar Milma had set a model for dairy sector establishments including Amul, and they should be made available in all Indian States.

At the National Startup Conclave organised by the Central government in Hyderabad on February 28, the ethno-veterinary medicine manufacturing initiative was selected as India’s best start-up in the dairy sector. Only three institutions, including the Malabar Milma, from the cooperative dairy sector, were chosen for the conference.

NCDFI Chairman Mangal Jit Rai, Amul Chairman Shamalbhai B. Patel, Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Chairman Randhir Singh, and Karnataka Co-operative Oilseed Growers Federation Director Venkatrao Nadagouda visited the head office of the MRCMPU.

Last week, the team took part in the quarterly meeting of the NCDFI at Wayanad, which gave special emphasis to its marketing operations, as members of the board unanimously passed the annual plan of activities for the 2023-24 financial year.

At the function, Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF) Chairman and NCDFI board member K.S. Mani welcomed the gathering. NCDFI Managing Director Srinivas Sajja, Milma Managing Director Asif K. Yusuf, private secretary to the Minister of Dairy Development Anil Gopinath, and Malabar Milma Managing Director P. Muraly also spoke.