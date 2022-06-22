ESZ will lead to virtual eviction of farmers, says bishop

PALAKKAD Four hill regions in the district witnessed farmers’ collectives named ‘survivor gatherings’ on Wednesday evening, demanding the government’s immediate intervention in the designation of Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZ).

The district Karshaka Samrakshana Samiti and the Kerala Independent Farmers Association (KIFA) spearheaded the protest gatherings at Olippara, near the Mangalam dam, Agali in Attappady, Vadakkanchery, and Kanhiram, near the Kanhirapuzha dam.

Protest rallies were held at several places earlier fielding thousands of farmers. Palakkad Bishop Mar Peter Kochupurakkal addressed the valedictory session of the gathering held at Kanhiram.

Addressing the farmers, the bishop said that the Church would have no option but to support the farmers facing the threat of losing of their livelihood with the declaration of the ESZs. He said the new regulations would lead to virtual eviction of farmers from the hill regions of Kerala.

Mr. Kochupurakkal demanded that the government redefine the boundaries of the wildlife sanctuaries after conducting scientific studies considering the special condition of Kerala. He also demanded that the government withdraw the proposal for Bhavani Wildlife Sanctuary. With the declaration of the proposed sanctuary, all villages in Attappady and Palakkayam will fall under the sanctuary’s buffer zone.

Karshaka Samrakshana Samiti joint coordinator Fr. Saji Vattukathil said that the new move was an attempt to bring wildlife into the farmlands in hill areas.

Kanhirapuzha panchayat president Sati Ramarajan inaugurated the gathering. KIFA district president Sunny Joseph presided over the function.