ESZ order: Hartal near-total in Wayanad

Private buses and taxis stay off roads, KSRTC operates three services

A view of the Kalpetta town in Wayanad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Private buses and taxis stay off roads, KSRTC operates three services

The 12-hour hartal called by the Left Democratic Front district committee on Sunday in Wayanad against the Supreme Court order prescribing one km around protected forests as Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZ) was near total and peaceful.

While private buses and taxis stayed off roads, KSRTC operated three services from Sulthan Bathery to Kozhikode, Ernakulam, and Pathanamthitta in the morning. A few interstate schedules to Bengaluru and Coimbatore were also operated early in the morning, KSRTC authorities said.

Shops and business establishments were closed in the district and no untoward incidents were reported, Additional District Magistrate N.I. Shaju, told The Hindu.

The hartal supporters took out marches in various parts of the district.