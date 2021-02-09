ESZ marking may trigger political fight

KOCHI

09 February 2021

Public protest brewing in at least five district

The fresh efforts to demarcate the Eco Sensitive Zone (ESZ) is turning out to be volatile issue in at least five districts with public protest brewing against the move.

It was the rejection of zero ESZ marked for Thattekad Bird Sanctuary, and Idukki, Aralam and Kottiyoor wildlife sanctuaries that has forced the State government to revisit the ESZ of these protected areas.

The redrawing of ESZ by incorporating the densely populated areas in the zones could emerge as a political talking point in at least a few constituencies of Ernakulam, Idukki, Wayanad and Kannur districts.

The government went for zero ESZ in these protected areas by excluding the densely populated areas from the ambit of the zones after bowing to public pressure.

However, with the Centre turning down the proposal, the onus is on the State government to convince the masses and include the populated areas lying close to the boundary of the protected areas in the zones. The government has no other way but to prepare the ESZ as prescribed by the Centre, said government sources.

Incidentally, these areas had earlier witnessed massive protests against the move.

Zero ESZ is not acceptable as indicated by the expert committee of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said Surendrakumar, the Chief Wildlife Warden. The case of each protected area would have to be taken up on a case to case basis and the zones redrawn, he said.

In case of Aralam, some of the areas of Aralam farm that were allotted for the tribal rehabilitation and areas next to Cheenkanni river and Kanichar will have to be included as the earlier proposal was turned down, said Shajna Karim, wildlife warden.

A clarification on the suggestions of the panel regarding Kottiyoor wildlife sanctuary has been sought. The ESZ of Kottiyoor will be redrawn after obtaining the clarification, she said.

In case of Idukki, the committee noted that the justification of the State government for zero ESZ was unacceptable. It also highlighted the fact that Idukki was highly landslip-prone area and the State should be mindful of permitting developmental activities in such a region.