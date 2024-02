February 23, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Economics and Statistics Technical Staff Organisation (ESTSO) has demanded that the honorarium for the temporary enumerators who took part in the agriculture census be given away soon. ESTSO State council expressed concern at the delay in the payment of wages to the enumerators who conducted the agriculture census and other surveys.

