ADVERTISEMENT

Esports organisations partner with State government

January 21, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Leading Esports organisations NoScope Gaming India and Beta Group have partnered with the State government to launch the Kerala Esports Apex (KEA).

The initiative, which will be unveiled during the International Sports Summit Kerala 2024 that will get underway here on January 23, aims to position the State as a global Esports leader.

According to a press note, KEA’s vision encompasses several key components such as integration of Esports into the educational curriculum to introduce students to the world of competitive gaming, spreading awareness and fostering interest in Esports across communities through dedicated camps, establishing technology-driven centres to nurture Esports talent through advanced training programs, utilizing cutting-edge technology for sports rehabilitation, and emphasising the importance of health and well-being in Esports.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the collaboration, NoScope Gaming India chief executive officer Ravi Achanta will deliver a keynote session at the summit during which he will delve into the transformative realms of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in sports and technology. Beta Group chairman Rajmohan Pillai said the initiative is bound to help Kerala pioneer the Esports sector which is fast progressing in the country.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US