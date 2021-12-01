ESI hospital to get 100 more beds

CPWD told to carry out extension works

ESI Model Hospital, Asramam, the only super specialty hospital run by the Employees State Insurance (ESI) Corporation in State, will soon get 100 more beds.

The permission to increase the number of beds in the facility from 200 to 300 has been taken by the Union Ministry of Labour & Employment, said N.K. Premachandran, MP, here on Wednesday.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has been directed to carry out construction work for the additional 100 beds allotted.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli had informed Mr.Premachandran that the blueprint submitted by the Central Public Works Department for the construction has been approved.

New guidelines have been issued for the purchase of medical equipment to provide state-of-the-art equipment for the hospital and to ensure quality treatment for ESI beneficiaries.

The Medical Superintendent has been authorised to procure equipment worth ₹2 crore to improve the treatment facilities and switch to high-quality equipment at the hospital, sources said.

The Minister said in the Lok Sabha that steps will be taken to improve the infrastructure of other ESI dispensaries and hospitals as requested by the State Government.