Esenin award for Sarath Mannur

December 06, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Writer and translator Sarath Mannur has been selected for this year’s Sergey Esenin award instituted by the Russian House here.

Mr. Mannur has been selected for the award for his contribution to popularising Russian literature through translation. He has translated nine books from Russian, including Dostoevsky’s White Nights, Pushkin’s ‘Marie’, Alexander Raskin’s ‘When Daddy was a Little Boy’, and stories of Chekhov and Tolstoy.

He was awarded PhD from the University of Calicut for his research on Chekhov’s stories.

The award will be presented to Mr. Mannur at the closing ceremony of the annual festival of Russian language and literature on December 11.