Escaped langur stays out of reach

June 22, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Ten days after its escape from an enclosure at the city zoo, a female common langur continues to keep zoo staff on their toes.

On Thursday, the animal continued to roam the area around the State-run Mascot Hotel and the PWD office, with two keepers on the ground trying to keep track of its movements constantly.

The day before too, it was spotted in the area behind the hotel, the CSI cemetery, and Bains Compound.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to information received by zoo officials from a keeper, the primate consumed two ‘nendran’ bananas that were thrown up to the animal with a rope.

Till now, the animal was not eating food left out for it in various places. Even if some of the food was found missing, the zoo authorities were unsure if it was the langur that was consuming them.

The very nature of the animal and its food habits were preventing its capture, say the zoo officials. Unlike rhesus or bonnet macaques, the common langur preferred to stay high on treetops, surrounded by green canopy. It fed on berries, fruits, tender leaves, and so on. It did not enter dwellings or pilfer food to satisfy its food cravings. It did not come to the ground much, thus making its capture tougher than the other species that could be tempted using food.

The langur was also less aggressive. This was the reason that the monkey had not created any problems though it was frequenting areas where there were offices and hostels.

The officials said it seemed to have moved away from the zoo to avoid disturbances, and if it were not let alone, there could be chances of it moving further away. The animal was somewhat jittery, and therefore should not be left undisturbed. With time, it could become more confident and find its way back to the zoo, they hoped.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.