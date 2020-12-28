Escaped convicts continue to elude search teams

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

28 December 2020 00:10 IST

Dragnet spread across previously frequented locations of duo

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police continued to search for the elusive breakthrough in the search for the two murder convicts who jumped the Open Prison in Nettukaltheri near Neyyar on December 23.

Rajesh Kumar of Veeranakavu and Sreenivasan of Kollemcode in Tamil Nadu have managed to evade detection despite efforts made by the police to nab them thus far.

Considering their criminal antecedents and native places, the investigation team has also been exploring the possibilities of the duo having split up and headed for different directions.

Police sources said that a team of the shadow police have been to various places in Tamil Nadu including Coimbatore and Tirupur in pursuit of Sreenivasan. He had previously remained in hiding in these places when he violated parole conditions and absconded for seven years in the past. The police have also ensured round-the-clock surveillance in Rajesh’s native place and nearby areas.

“However, such efforts have remained futile so far. While tracking mobile phone locations often enable the police to locate several accused, such leads have been elusive in this case. However, we have been tracking the movements of those related to the duo,” an official said.

Rajesh had been arrested in 2012 for raping and murdering a 15-year girl near Vembayam, while Sreenivasan was arrested for murdering a pregnant woman in Palakkad in 2004.

Meanwhile, the Neyyar Dam police have let go of a local resident, Ravi, who had been taken into custody for questioning on suspicion of abetting the escape.

While he was accused of handing over ₹28000 to Rajesh, the police now believe that the amount was what had been earned by the convict in the Poojappura Central Prison.

The amount had been apparently sent to Ravi’s bank account.