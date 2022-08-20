Escalating man-animal conflict hits farming community in Wayanad

The paddy field of Edakkodu Dinesan, a marginal farmer in Thirunelly grama panchayat, destroyed by wild elephants. | Photo Credit: E.M. MANOJ

Discontent is brewing among farmers living on forest fringes in the district over the alleged apathy of the government in executing projects to mitigate man-animal conflict.

Tiger attacks and crop raids by elephants, gaurs, wild boars, monkeys, and various species of deer have gone up considerably in the district in a few decades, said T.C. Joseph, chairman, Wayanad Action Committee to Prevent Wildlife Attack, a farmer organisation.

The presence of as many as five tigers, including two cubs, has triggered panic among people in Mylambadi, Ceecee, Azhikodan Nagar, and Beenachi areas near Sulthan Bathery under the South Wayanad Forest Division after the predators attacked domestic animals.

A few weeks ago, a tiger was captured from the area. Two days ago, three tigers, including two cubs, were driven into a nearby forest.

The presence of big cats in the area had left people, especially dairy farmers and workers anxious, as many a time they had sighted the predators even on public roads, said M.G. Chandran, a farmer at Pullumala near Mylambady.

“We cannot move freely during early morning hours to supply milk to nearby cooperatives or go for work on coffee and rubber plantations,” he added.

Though all animals raid crops, elephants alone raid crops on the fringes of the forest after destroying the power fencing. Straying elephants not only destroy crops but also attack people, Mr. Joseph said.

In 2017, the government had promised that a ₹4.5-crore project would be executed to set up a Mankulam-model crash guard rope fencing on the 6-km stretch on the fringes of the forest from Palvelichom to Panamaram to address the issue to a certain extent, but the work is yet to take off owing to the alleged apathy of Forest department officials, he said.

Farmers are now planning to resume their agitation as the government has failed to keep its promise, Mr. Joseph said.