Erumely throbs with pilgrims

With the annual season at Sabarimala kicking off to a formal start on Saturday, pilgrims have begun to overwhelm the streets of Erumely - the key base station of the hill shrine.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to accommodate the huge number of devotees descending on the town. All government Departments, which will operate from the town on a temporary basis during the season, have been allotted space for operation and parking grounds have been set up to accommodate the huge number of vehicles reaching there. A special squad has been formed to ensure strict adherence to the green protocol norms.

High-mast light

The high-mast light at Pettakkavala has been restored while temporary lights have been erected along the streets to provide mass illumination. The huge mounds of sand at the bathing ghats of the Erumely Thodu, where the pilgrims take a holy dip, have been removed and lifeguards deployed.

“We have ensured adequate stock of water in the two check-dams on the upstream while the gates of the barrage near the bathing ghats, which remain open for the time being, will soon be brought down to regulate the flow,” said T.S.Krishnakumar, president, Erumely grama panchayat.

To deal with the garbage menace, a Thumburmuzhy-model waste treatment plant comprising a bio-waste processing unit and a plastic shredding unit has been launched. Kiosks have been opened at different locations around the town to collect waste while a 125- member squad from Tamil Nadu has been engaged to carry out cleaning operations on all major streets regularly.

Sources, however, point out that the town where about two crore devotees will converge lacks adequate facilities to process the tonnes of solid wastes generated over the season. The town area, comprising two Ayyappa temples and the Vavar mosque, will be left with no options but to fend for itself once the season ends.

Meanwhile, authorities are yet to complete the repair of the damaged roads and the side barriers of the causeways at Angel Valley and Orungalkadavu . This is expected to lead to seamless movement of vehicles.

The Motor Vehicles Department has deployed a fleet of four patrol vehicles across the town to make the roads accident-free. Round-the-clock monitoring of vehicles will be ensured along the Kanamala, Mundakkayam, Ponkunnam and Koruthodu-Kuzhimavu-Mundakkayam routes.

Control room

The police have opened a control room in the town. Special Officer P.Vahid, Assistant Commissioner of Police, will coordinate the security duties in the first phase. As many as 267 personnel will be deployed at 68 points, in addition to officers in plain clothes and vehicle patrolling.

The entire town has been brought under a network of CCTV cameras, which will be monitored from a hi-tech control room operating from the Erumely police station.