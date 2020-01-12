Erumely Petta Thullal held with traditional fervour

Petta Thullal, the ritualistic sacred dance marking the last leg of the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage season, was held with traditional fervour at Erumely on Sunday.

Teams of Ayyappa devotees from Ambalappuzha and Alangad performed the ceremonial dance. Thousands thronged the streets here to witness the unique celebration of communal harmony.

The Ambalappuzha group, comprising about 500 devotees and led by Samooha Periyon Kalathil Chandrasekharan Nair, was the first to begin the dance by 12 noon after citing the brahmini kite on the sky.

The group, accompanied by three tuskers, danced down the streets of Erumely and was accorded a reception at the Nainar mosque by the Erumely Mahallu Muslim Jama-ath. After circumambulating the mosque, the group proceeded to the Erumely Sree Dharma Sastha temple.

The 300-member Alangad group, led by Samooha Periyon Ambadath Vijayakumar, began their dance by around 2.30 p.m and was received in front of the Sree Dharma Sastha temple.

Chandanakkudam

The festivities at Erumely began on Saturday evening with the staging of a Chandanakkudam festival at the Nainar Mosque here, organised by the Ermely Mahallu Muslim Jama-ath. Travancore Devaswom Board president N. Vasu flagged off the procession.