Kerala

Erumely Petta Thullal held with traditional fervour

more-in

Ambalappuzha, Alangad teams attend

Petta Thullal, the ritualistic sacred dance marking the last leg of the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage season, was held with traditional fervour at Erumely on Sunday.

Teams of Ayyappa devotees from Ambalappuzha and Alangad performed the ceremonial dance. Thousands thronged the streets here to witness the unique celebration of communal harmony.

The Ambalappuzha group, comprising about 500 devotees and led by Samooha Periyon Kalathil Chandrasekharan Nair, was the first to begin the dance by 12 noon after citing the brahmini kite on the sky.

The group, accompanied by three tuskers, danced down the streets of Erumely and was accorded a reception at the Nainar mosque by the Erumely Mahallu Muslim Jama-ath. After circumambulating the mosque, the group proceeded to the Erumely Sree Dharma Sastha temple.

The 300-member Alangad group, led by Samooha Periyon Ambadath Vijayakumar, began their dance by around 2.30 p.m and was received in front of the Sree Dharma Sastha temple.

Chandanakkudam

The festivities at Erumely began on Saturday evening with the staging of a Chandanakkudam festival at the Nainar Mosque here, organised by the Ermely Mahallu Muslim Jama-ath. Travancore Devaswom Board president N. Vasu flagged off the procession.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2020 11:13:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/erumely-petta-thullal-held-with-traditional-fervour/article30551956.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY