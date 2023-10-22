Erumely gears up to welcome pilgrims

October 22, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

With barely a month left for the annual pilgrimage season in the Sabarimala Temple to kick off, authorities have kick-started preparations to accommodate the huge number of pilgrims descending on Erumely—a key base station of the hill shrine.

In view of the rising number of road accidents involving pilgrim vehicles, the key focus this time is on initiating additional safety measures at the black spots along the Erumely-Elavunkal stretch. The proposals for opening alternative routes to regulate traffic are being explored while steps are also in place to install directional signs, reflectors, and hazard warning signs along the route.

District Collector V. Vigneswari, who convened a meeting of the government agencies and elected representatives here the other day, has also issued directions to ensure strict implementation of the green protocol norms. “Facilities should be established for segregation of organic and inorganic waste at source and to prevent the accumulation of garbage in the pilgrimage zone, those attending the auctioning of shops will be asked to manage their own waste,” the official said.

The direction assumes significance especially as Erumely, which throbs with business round-the-clock during the two-month season, grapples with a garbage problem after every season. The township, comprising the two Ayyappa temples and the Vavar mosque, is left to fend for itself once the season ends. As per estimates, around seven to eight tonnes of garbage is being generated in the town on a daily basis during the season.

The district police, meanwhile, will be opening stop-over points for long-distance vehicles at different points across Kottayam with an eye on bringing down the accident rates. District Police Chief K. Karthik has also come up with a set of directions for ensuring the security of pilgrims in the town and along the river ghats.

According to Mariyamma Sunny, president, Erumely panchayat, the number of pilgrims visiting the town during the upcoming season is expected to hit a record this time. “The panchayat council will be holding a special meeting to review the arrangements to be made. The cleaning up of Valiyathodu, the stream that passes in front of the temple, will begin in the next couple of days,” she said.

The panchayat, meanwhile, has also requested the police to remove the remnants of the vehicle involved in an accident near Kanamala last week to ensure smooth passage of pilgrims’ vehicles.