January 19, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan said on Friday that it was erroneous to bracket artists of the stature of playback singer K.S. Chithra and dancer Shobhana with any particular political party.

“They are Kerala’s assets like Mohanlal, Mammootty and writers M.T. Vasudevan Nair and T. Padmanabhan. They do not belong to any particular political orientation,” Mr. Govindan said.