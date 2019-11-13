Erring recruiting agencies warned

The State government is considering blacklisting the recruiting agencies that intentionally cheat jobseekers, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was replying to the debate on the Non-Resident Keralites’ Welfare (Amendment) Bill, 2019 as reported by the Subject Committee in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Mr. Vijayan said the government had given ₹7 crore to 550 NoRKs who had returned to the State to set up projects. Fourteen banks will be roped in by the government for providing financial assistance to the returnees. Later, the House passed the Bill.

Municipality Bill

The government has shelved the move to create new panchayats in view of the financial crisis faced by the exchequer and two consecutive floods. Replying to the discussion on the Kerala Municipality (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Minister for Local Self-Governments A.C. Moideen said the government cannot bear the expenses to be incurred on this count. To the demand to increase the maximum number of wards in a grama panchayat from the present 23, Mr. Moideen said the government would examine the issue. Later, the House passed the Bill by voice vote.

Malabar Devaswom

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the government was hopeful of coming up with a comprehensive law in the next session of the Assembly for protecting temples under the Malabar Devaswom Board (MDB). The Bill based on the Gopalakrishnan committee is ready and it will address the complex issues being faced by the MDB.

He was replying to the discussion on the Madras Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Later, the House passed the Bill.