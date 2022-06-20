Erratic rainfall leaves Wayanad ryots worried

Rice, coffee, pepper and ginger farmers are the worst-hit

A ginger farm at Kattikulam in Wayanad district. Farmers are yet to apply even the first dose of fertilisers to the crop owing the to the decline in rainfall. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

This is the usual time to begin farming activities such as land preparation for sowing rice in Wayanad, a hill district known for its microclimate. But most of the farmers here are yet to start the activities owing to erratic rainfall caused by climate change.

The southwest monsoon rainfall started in the State by May 29, two days earlier than the normal date of the onset but the district was yet to get the average rainfall, said P. Shajeesh Jan, Assistant Professor, Department of Agricultural Meteorology, Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS) under the Kerala Agricultural University at Ambalavayal.

According to the data available with RARS, a total monsoon rainfall of 68 mm was recorded in the station till Friday against a long period average of 165 mm (in the past 60 years), a deficit of 60%.

The rainfall during the corresponding period last year was 136.2 mm whereas the station recorded a total rainfall of 683.4 mm from January 1 to June 17 as against 625.29 mm during the corresponding period last year, Dr. Jan added.

Erratic rainfall adversely affects rice, coffee, pepper and ginger farmers in the district.

“Land preparation and planting for the Nanja crop has already started in many areas. The decline in rainfall is affecting puddling operations, especially in raised land. So a delay in transplantation is expected in that area,” K. Ajith Kumar, Associate Director, RARS, told The Hindu. The abundance of solar radiation also led to high weed growth, Dr. Ajith Kumar added.

The good pre-monsoon showers favoured the pollination of pepper wines and the plants are at the berry development stage. But if there is a continuous decline in rainfall, it may lead to a delay in the development of berry, he said.

The coffee plants are at the berry formation stage. The size of the berry may get affected if the weather is not good. Fungal infestation such as Koleroga (black rot disease) and berry drop is expected in the present weather condition, he said.

The ginger plants are at tillering stage. If there is no sufficient rain, it will lead to the hardening of surface soil and in turn affect further tillering and rhizome formation. The weather is also favourable for soft rot disease, Dr. Ajith Kumar added.