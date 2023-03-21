ADVERTISEMENT

Ernakulam–Velankanni weekly special train extended  

March 21, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The weekly special train service between Ernakulam Junction and Velankanni has been extended. Ernakulam Junction-Velankanni Weekly Special (06035) will be run on Saturdays, on April 1 and 8. The train leaving Ernakulam Junction at 1.10 p.m. will reach Velankanni at 5.40 a.m. next day.

In the return direction, Velankanni–Ernakulam Junction Weekly Special (06036) will operate on Sundays, April 2 and 9. Starting from Velankanni at 6.40 p.m., the train will reach Ernakulam Junction at 11.40 a.m. next day. Timings, stoppages and coach composition will remain the same. Reservations would commence from 8 a.m. on Wednesday, said a release issued by the Southern Railway here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US