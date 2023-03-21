HamberMenu
Ernakulam–Velankanni weekly special train extended  

March 21, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The weekly special train service between Ernakulam Junction and Velankanni has been extended. Ernakulam Junction-Velankanni Weekly Special (06035) will be run on Saturdays, on April 1 and 8. The train leaving Ernakulam Junction at 1.10 p.m. will reach Velankanni at 5.40 a.m. next day.

In the return direction, Velankanni–Ernakulam Junction Weekly Special (06036) will operate on Sundays, April 2 and 9. Starting from Velankanni at 6.40 p.m., the train will reach Ernakulam Junction at 11.40 a.m. next day. Timings, stoppages and coach composition will remain the same. Reservations would commence from 8 a.m. on Wednesday, said a release issued by the Southern Railway here on Tuesday.

