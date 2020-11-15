Ernakulam’s active caseload drops below 10,000 mark

29,820 people remain in quarantine

Ernakulam recorded 489 new cases of COVID-19 and 828 recoveries on Sunday.

The district’s total active caseload has dropped to 9,785. The caseload had remained at a figure over 10,000 from the first week of October onwards.

Eleven health workers tested positive on Sunday. Cases of the infection were reported from areas including Koovappady, Edathala, Vengola, Mattancherry, Eloor and Rayamangalam.

A total of 29,820 people remain in quarantine.

At the Government Medical College Hospital, 147 patients are being treated, while 46 patients are admitted at PVS Hospital. A total of 7,426 people are recovering at home and 872 people are FLTCs.

For testing, 3,825 samples were sent on Sunday.