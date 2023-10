Ernakulam–Dhanbad one-way special train on October 20 to clear Pooja festival rush

October 20, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOCHI

Ernakulam Junction – Dhanbad Junction One Way Unreserved Festival Special train bearing number 06077 will operate on October 20 to clear heavy rush during Pooja festival.

The train will leave Ernakulam Junction at 11.55 p.m. on the day and reach Dhanbad Junction at 11 p.m. on Monday - October 23.

It will have stops at Aluva, Thrissur, Palakkad Jn., Coimbatore Jn., Erode Jn., Salem Jn., Jolarpettai, Katpadi Jn., Perambur, Vijayawada Jn., Rajahmundry, Vizianagaram Jn., Rayagada, Sambalpur Jn., Jharsuguda Jn., Rourkela Jn., and Dhanbad Jn., said a Southern Railway release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.