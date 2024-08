Faced with flak over withdrawal of the triweekly Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express service, the Railways have decided to operate Garibrath triweekly special trains in the Ernakulam Junction-Yelahanka corridor from September 1 to September 7.

The 13-coach services would operate from Ernakulam at 12.40 p.m. on Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday, while the return train from Yelahanka would commence the trip at 5 a.m. on Monday, Thursday and Saturday.