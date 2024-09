The Railways have cancelled a pair of special trains on the Ernakulam–Yelahanka route, citing operational reasons. They are train No. 06101 Ernakulam–Yelahanka tri-weekly superfast special that was scheduled to leave Ernakulam at 12.40 p.m. on September 25, 27, and 29 and train No. 06102 Yelahanka–Ernakulam tri-weekly superfast special scheduled to leave Yelahanka at 5 a.m. on September 26, 28, and 30.