April 06, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Southern Railway will be operating a one-way special train from Ernakulam Junction to Visakhapatnam Junction on Friday. Train no. 06005 Ernakulam Junction–Visakhapatnam Junction Superfast Special will leave Ernakulam Junction at 11.50 p.m. and reach Visakhapatnam Junction at 11.50 p.m. the next day.