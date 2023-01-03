HamberMenu
Ernakulam-Velankanni weekly special extended

January 03, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has extended the service of weekly special trains operating between Ernakulam Junction and Velankanni. According to a release issued by the Railways on Tuesday, Ernakulam Junction-Velankanni Weekly Special (06035) will leave Ernakulam Junction at 1.10 p.m. on Saturdays (January 7 and 14, two services) and run via Kottayam- Kollam Junction.-Punalur to reach Velankanni at 5.40 a.m. on Sundays.

While returning, the train (06036) will leave Velankanni at 6.40 p.m. on Sundays (January 8 and 15, two services) and run via Punalur-Kollam Junction-Kottayam to reach Ernakulam Junction at 11.40 a.m. the next day. Advance reservation for the train services will commence from 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

