Ernakulam-Velankanni train stoppages restored  

August 30, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Railway Board has issued a notification restoring the stoppages of the Ernakulam-Velankanni train at Mavelikara, Karunagapally, Sasthamcotta, Kundara, Avaneeshwaram and Thenmala, Kodikunnil Suresh MP has said. When the Ernakulam-Velankanni special train was converted into a regular service recently, a few stops were omitted. Now the train will have stoppages at a few stations in Tamil Nadu including Tenkasi, Kadayanallur, Sankarankovil, Manamadurai, Peravurani and Adirampattinam. “Eliminating these stoppages had resulted in several complaints from passengers and pilgrims going to Velankanni. These stops were restored after the strong objection over the omission was brought to the attention of the Ministry of Railways,” said the MP.

