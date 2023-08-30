HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ernakulam-Velankanni train stoppages restored  

August 30, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Railway Board has issued a notification restoring the stoppages of the Ernakulam-Velankanni train at Mavelikara, Karunagapally, Sasthamcotta, Kundara, Avaneeshwaram and Thenmala, Kodikunnil Suresh MP has said. When the Ernakulam-Velankanni special train was converted into a regular service recently, a few stops were omitted. Now the train will have stoppages at a few stations in Tamil Nadu including Tenkasi, Kadayanallur, Sankarankovil, Manamadurai, Peravurani and Adirampattinam. “Eliminating these stoppages had resulted in several complaints from passengers and pilgrims going to Velankanni. These stops were restored after the strong objection over the omission was brought to the attention of the Ministry of Railways,” said the MP.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.