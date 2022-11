Ernakulam-Tambaram weekly special trains from Monday

November 24, 2022 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - KOCHI

Weekly special-fare trains will be operated in the Tambaram-Ernakulam sector to clear extra rush of commuters.

Train No. 06068 Ernakulam Junction-Tambaram special train will leave Ernakulam Junction on Mondays at 1.10 p.m. on November 28, December 5, 12, 19 and 26, and on January 2, to reach Tambaram at 12 noon the next day.

The return Tambaram-Ernakulam Junction special (No. 06067) will leave Tambaram on Tuesdays at 3.40 p.m. on November 29, December 6, 13, 20, 27, and January 3, and reach Ernakulam Junction at 12.00 hrs on the next day.

The coach composition is one AC 2-Tier, two AC 3-Tier, seven Sleeper Class, two general second coaches, and two second general class and luggage cum brake vans.

The trains will stop at Kottayam, Changanassery, Thiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikkara, Kayamkulam Junction, Karunagappally, Sasthamkotta, Kollam Junction, Kundara, Kottarakara, Auvaneeswaram, Punalur, Tenmalai, Sengottai, Tenkasi Junction, Kadayanallur, Sankarankovil, Rajapalayam, Sivakasi, Virudunagar Junction, Madurai Junction, Dindigul Junction, Tiruchchirappalli Junction, Thanjavur Junction, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuturai Junction, Chidambaram, Tirupadripulyur, Villupuram Junction, and Chengalpattu Junction. Their advance reservation will open at 8 a.m. on November 25, said a Railway release.

