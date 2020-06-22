Ernakulam sees highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases

Ernakulam on Monday added 14 more persons to the list of COVID-19 patients, the highest so far on a single day in the district.

They include a 27-year-old Chengamanad native who reached here from Pune by a flight on June 18, a 34-year-old Varapuzha native who reached here on June 1 by a Moscow-Kannur flight, a 53-year-old Kodanad native who came from Kuwait on June 16, a 33-year-old Njarackal native who came from Kuwait on June 12, a 44-year-old Pindimana native who reached here on June 20 from Muscat, a 33-year-old and a 30-year-old Asamannur natives who reached here on June 12 from Qatar, a 19-year-old Elanji native came from Maharashtra by a train on June 12, a 31-year-old Thattekkad native who reached here by train from Delhi on June 11 and their children aged one and seven, another 49-year-old Thattekkad native who came by the same train, a 23-year-old Kakkanad resident who came from Chennai, and a 49-year-old Mulavukad native who reached here from Kuwait on June 11.

In Thrissur

Thrissur district recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases. In all, 14,619 persons are under observation and 113 persons are undergoing treatment for the disease.

The Medical Board on Monday asked Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar and Thrissur Mayor Ajitha Jayarajan to go into quarantine after a health official in the corporation tested positive.

In Malappuram

Seventeen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Malappuram district. While six of them were returnees from other districts, 11 had come back from abroad.

In Palakkad

Sixteen more persons tested positive for the virus in Palakkad.

They included two boys below 10 years of age. Nine of them had returned from the Gulf while seven had come back from other States.

In Kozhikode

Five more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode. They include four persons who arrived from Qatar recently and one from Saudi Arabia.

In Wayanad

Five persons tested positive for the virus in Wayanad.

A 53-year-old and a 31-year-old Ambalavayal natives who came from Kuwait on June 5 and Chennai on June 15 respectively; a 53-year-old and a 24-year-old Chulliyode natives who returned from Abu Dhabi on June 15 and Kuwait on June 13 respectively; and a 29-year-old at Vellamunda who returned from Saudi Arabia on June 19 tested positive on the day.

(With inputs from Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad bureaus)