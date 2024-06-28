Ernakulam Rural police to step up action against accused in NDPS cases

Having cranked up the campaign against drug menace with its ongoing drive ‘Operation Clean,’ the Ernakulam Rural police are now set to intensify action against the accused in the cases registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act through a combination of punitive measures.

The police have started invoking relevant provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988, against the accused. Steps would be initiated for the preventive detention of those accused in more than two NDPS cases.

A report has been submitted for the preventive detention of 26 such accused while relevant orders have already been issued against nine. More would face similar action shortly, said sources. Those detained under these provisions could be held in detention without trial for up to a year.

Besides, steps are also being taken to attach the property of the accused involved in NDPS cases. Action has so far been taken against 22 under these provisions, with more likely to face the music shortly. Efforts are being made to get the bail of habitual offenders cancelled.

Under Operation Clean, an initiative of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena, around 800 cases have been registered under the NDPS Act in the last six months. In one of the cases involving the seizure of ganja in Angamaly, the eight accused had received stringent punishment. While one of the accused was sentenced to 36 years’ imprisonment and a fine of ₹3 lakh, two other accused received imprisonment terms of 24 years and 12 years respectively.

During the period, around 3.50 kg of MDMA was seized. Around 70 LSD stamps, 75 kg of ganja, 800-odd ganja beedis, 40 grams of heroin, and 10 grams of meth were also seized. Banned tobacco products worth lakhs of rupees were also seized as part of Operation Clean.

Despite the stringent enforcement, the flow of drugs, especially of MDMA, continues unabated. Recently, the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force and Angamaly and Nedumbassery police teams jointly seized 370 grams of MDMA smuggled in from Bengaluru and arrested two persons.

