Ernakulam Rural police intensify election-related enforcement drive

March 21, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - KOCHI

With electioneering slowing gathering momentum, the Ernakulam Rural police have stepped up action with regard to the election-related enforcement drive.

In a special drive commenced a couple of days ago, the Rural police have registered over 50 cases under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and executed over 300 non-bailable warrants.

“Money raised through bulk sale of narcotics substances could be a potential illicit means of mobilising funds for election campaign. Moreover, drugs itself could be an inducement to sway voters,” said senior police sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ernakulam Rural areas have witnessed a flurry of NDPS cases in the last couple of years. Last year, the Rural police had seized 1.84 kg of MDMA, one of the biggest seizures of synthetic drugs in the State in recent times. Checking the sale and distribution of narcotics has remained at the heart of Operation Clean, an ongoing campaign aimed at identifying and neutralising major threats and players associated with organised crime within the Ernakulam Rural police limits, considering that drugs have emerged as the mainstay of organised crime on account of their capacity to raise money.

“Extra efforts are also being put in with regard to warrant execution as reflected in the number of non-bailable warrants executed in the last two days, which is much more than the average. Steps have also been taken for increased detection of the movement of hawala cash and liquor. The force remains fully mobilised in all police stations as reflected in the increased police presence on the streets and vehicle checking,” said sources.

The police have their task cut out since Ernakulam Rural has seven Assembly constituencies spread out over four Parliamentary constituencies. While North Paravur comes under the Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency, Perumbavur, Angamaly, and Aluva come under the Chalakkudy constituency, Kothamangalam and Muvattupuzha under the Idukki constituency, and Piravom forms part of the Kottayam constituency.

Apart from the police, the district administration has deployed multiple video surveillance teams for detecting violations of the model code of conduct, including in Rural limits. The ‘Vigil’ app remains another tool for the public to report violations, complete with videos and photographs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.