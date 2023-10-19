HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ernakulam Rural police in Kerala stare at arduous task of getting credentials of migrant workers cleared from their home districts

The police had kickstarted the registration of migrant workers shortly after the gruesome murder of a five-year-old migrant girl allegedly by a migrant worker at Aluva in July, 2023. The trial in the case is under way.

October 19, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - KOCHI

M.P. Praveen
So far, the police claim to have registered around 1.2 lakh migrant workers in Ernakulam. Migrant workers from Assam topped the list followed by West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu.

So far, the police claim to have registered around 1.2 lakh migrant workers in Ernakulam. Migrant workers from Assam topped the list followed by West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Ernakulam Rural police in Kerala are staring at the humongous, if not impossible, task of obtaining police clearance certificates of migrant workers within their limits from the police authorities of the respective districts in other States where the workers hail from.

The police had kickstarted the registration of migrant workers shortly after the gruesome murder of a five-year-old migrant girl allegedly by a migrant worker at Aluva in July, 2023. The trial in the case is under way.

So far, the police claim to have registered around 1.2 lakh migrant workers. Migrant workers from Assam topped the list followed by West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu.

“The data collected at the individual police stations are being collated on the Janamaithri Suraksha Portal at the district police headquarters. After categorising the data State-wise, we are now about to create a district-wise categorisation for sending their details to the district police chiefs concerned for getting the credentials of migrants verified and cleared. It is a time-consuming process and may take months,” said Vivek Kumar, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

Drain of resources

For an already stretched police force, the registration of migrant workers has become a huge drain on their limited resources. Teams from police stations are assigned a specific number of wards on selected days for registration of migrant workers for which they may or may not receive the cooperation of the local body members. Besides, patrolling teams collect details of migrants found in suspicious circumstances.

Asked whether the registration amounted to profiling and stereotyping of the migrant community, which is already looked up on with suspicion by local residents, Mr. Kumar said every act will have its pros and cons and that it depends on how one interprets it. It helps in easy identification of the migrants who, for instance, die in accidents here or are involved in suspicious activities, he added.

“In any case, we have not made their rights to movement and livelihood here incumbent on registration. It is like collecting the details of senior citizens in an area for extending better care to them,” said Mr. Kumar.

Benoy Peter, executive director, Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development, observed that the very fact that the police have not made registration mandatory gives away the “unconstitutional” nature of the entire exercise.

Xenophobic sentiments

“It is a mere populist, face-saving measure which, besides trampling upon the fundamental rights of the migrant community, engenders xenophobic sentiments among the local populace. And if the police authorities from respective districts of migrants do not respond to the request for verification of credentials, considering their limited resources, the exercise may end up being futile and unsustainable,” he said.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kochi / labour

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.