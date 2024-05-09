Ernakulam registers 84% pass in higher secondary examinations

Ernakulam registered a pass percentage of 84.12 in higher secondary examinations when results were announced on Thursday.

From among them, a total of 26,551 students qualified for higher studies, while 3,689 scored A+ in all subjects. A total of 31,562 students had appeared for the examinations, according to a release.

Of the 434 students who appeared for technical exams, 333 qualified for higher studies. The pass percentage was 76 in this category, while 34 got A+ in all subjects.

The pass percentage among 1,260 students who appeared for exams in the open category was 57, while 722 qualified for higher studies. Twenty-three students from among them scored full A+.

The eight schools in the district that got 100% pass include St. Francis HSS, Aluva; St Joseph’s Girls’ HSS, Karukutty; St. Augustin Girls’ HSS, Muvattupuza; Nirmala EMHSS, Muvattupuzha; Vidyadhiraja Vidyabhavan HSS, Aluva; Vimala Matha HSS, Karukutty; Mar Augustin HSS, Thuravur, and St. Clare HSS, Manikamangalam.

