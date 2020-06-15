Ernakulam records highest single-day spike with 13 cases

Call for caution: Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran addressing a meeting on COVID-19 situation in Wayanad on Monday.

Edayur panchayat office in Malappuram closes after staff member tests positive

Thirteen persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Monday in Ernakulam, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients under treatment to 83. This is the first time that the number of cases in a day has touched the two-digit figure in the district.

Among the new patients are a 23-year-old Tamil Nadu native who arrived from Kuwait and a 27-year-old Chendamangalam native who came from Qatar on June 13; 26-year old and 25-year-old Maharashtra natives and a 31-year-old Rajasthan native who arrived from Mumbai on June 12; a 36-year-old Udayamperoor resident who arrived from Delhi on June 2; a 49-year-old Maharashtra native who arrived from Nigeria on May 31; a 23-year-old Ramamangalam native who arrived from Qatar on June 5; a 27-year-old Puthenvelikkara native, a 31-year-old Eloor native, a 52-year-old Cheranelloor native, and a 25-year-old Kadavur native who arrived from Dubai on June 4; and a 43-year-old Alappuzha native who arrived from Kuwait on June 12.

Two Kollam natives, who had arrived from Kuwait on June 12 and June 13, are also undergoing COVID-19 treatment in the district. Two patients who were under treatment, a 63-year-old Vadavukode native and a 46-year-old Nedumbassery native, tested negative on Monday.

With 846 people being added to the list of the home quarantined, the total number has gone up to 9,834. There are 603 people in COVID care centres and 1,200 in paid centres, taking the total number of people in quarantine to 11,637. A total of 122 people are in quarantine in various hospitals in the district.

In Kozhikode

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode rose to 98 as six more persons were declared positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Monday. Four others have recovered from the infection. According to a release by District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, two patients, brothers aged 50 and 45, from Maniyoor, had returned from Bahrain. The others had returned from Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and New Delhi. The patients hail from Kodenchery, Koyilandy, Onchiyam, and Kavilumpara. The number of people under observation is 11,574, of whom 3,790 are expatriates.

In Wayanad

One more person who returned from Kuwait was tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The 40-year-old man from Kunhome under Thondernad grama panchayat limits in the district was home-quarantined after he reached the district on June 10.

In Malappuram

The Edayur grama panchayat office near Valanchery in the district was closed after an employee was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday.

As many as 69 people, including panchayat councillors, with whom he is believed to have had interactions in the last few days were asked to go in quarantine.

Meanwhile, six more persons in the district were tested positive for the virus on Monday.

While three of them had returned from abroad, two had returned from other States. One person contracted the virus through local transmission.

Sanitisation kits

The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K), on Monday launched a drive to provide standardised sanitisation kits to 100 households in the vicinity of its campus. Debashis Chatterjee, director, launched it. IIM-K had earlier provided a 100 bed-facility in one of its hostels to serve as a COVID care centre for expatriates.

(With inputs from Kozhikode, Wayanad and Malappuram bureaus)