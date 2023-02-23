Ernakulam Junction station redevelopment gains momentum

February 23, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated February 24, 2023 12:16 am IST - KOCHI

Close on the heels of a topographical survey, soil exploration, and a drone survey getting over to redevelop the Ernakulam Junction railway station into a world-class facility, piling has been completed for the office building, while pile-cap work is in progress. Piling is on for readying a multi-level car parking area and depot building, said a Railway press release.

The station, which is one of the busiest in south India and has over 128 scheduled daily train services, is slated to be developed as per global standards under a ₹300-crore project. The other recent works that were done included completion of the project management consultancy office, test-pile concreting for the west and east terminals, skywalk, and other railway offices. The initial pile load test too was completed.

In addition, all mandatory clearances were obtained from the civic authorities, and the clearing of the east terminal building site was completed. Staff quarters were demolished and alternative accommodation provided for residents.

The re-development work was awarded as to Bridge and Roof Company India Limited. Having futuristic infrastructure and a pleasing ambience, the redeveloped station will meet the needs of modern travellers. The west and east terminals will be equipped with ticketing area, waiting lounges, commercial area, railway offices, skywalk, and concourses.

The skywalk will link the station with the nearby Kochi metro station to ensure seamless integration of commuting modes. The concourse will be above the platforms, and escalators will be provided for commuters to walk down to the respective platforms, it is learnt.

The terminal building on the eastern side will have amenities similar to that at the main entry on the western side. Care will be taken to provide maximum roof coverage for the six platforms at Ernakulam Junction and two at Ernakulam Town. The proposed station will have five floors, while the car parking space will be spread over six floors. The redeveloped station will also take into account plans on the anvil to lay a third track parallel to the existing ones, between Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru.